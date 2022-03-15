We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton performed an “act of inconvenience” towards Duchess Camilla that displayed their close bond as they attended the Commonwealth Day service, a body language expert says.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla both attended the Westminster Abbey service alongside Prince William and Prince Charles, while the Queen stepped away from the duty.

Kate is said to have shown just how special her relationship with Camilla is by displaying an “act of inconvenience” but body language pro, Judi James, claims there was hints of leftover tension from 2020.

The Queen was forced to cancel her attendance at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey yesterday, with Prince Charles filling in for her after she was warned to “pace herself”.

The future King was not alone, as his wife Camilla, the future Queen Consort, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended.

Before the royal party began their procession down the aisle, William and Kate greeted Charles and Camilla with hugs and kisses as they arrived at the Abbey. Kate was keen to show her affection and connection to Camilla, according to body language expert Judi James.

Yet, Judi added there were hints of “residue tension” from the last Commonwealth Day service in 2020, which was the last royal engagement before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton, who is said to be striving to “be like Prince Philip” for the sake of her royal future, touched Camilla’s arm with her left hand as an add-on gesture to signify closeness and respect.

Describing Kate’s “act of inconvenience”, Judi told the Mirror, “Her hand on Camilla’s arm dropped but she then replaced it for one final squeeze.

“These greeting add-ons are tie-signs that would signal to Camilla and to the rest of the world that Kate is keen to register affection and closeness with the woman who will be on the throne before her.”

The displays of affection and unity from Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate appeared to be an emphatic statement of closure after the alleged tensions and open rifts of 2020, when Harry and Meghan were bidding farewell to the UK.

“The most telling moment came when the four stood together waiting to walk down the aisle. There were signals of residue tension from William on arrival, who may still have been remembering the ghosts of the past as he arrived with one hand spread-eagled across his stomach in a barrier gesture before wiping his hands together and patting at his clothing to suggest inner anxiety.

“But he chatted, smiling, with Kate to look more upbeat than his sombre and tense expression two years before,” Judi added.