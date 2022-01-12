We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton could be seen to be following in Prince Philip’s footsteps with her reported selfless response to the Sussexes’ astonishing Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly made Prince William her “priority” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview aired.

Kate Middleton’s selfless support of her husband mirrors the Duke of Edinburgh’s devotion to the Queen throughout his life as her consort.

Kate Middleton is said to have leapt into action to support Prince William after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking Oprah special and her response shows a selflessness reminiscent of the Queen’s late husband. The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years before he passed away in April 2021 and throughout that time he was steadfast in his devotion to his duty as consort to Her Majesty. The monarch once described him as her “strength and stay” and when they were apart they reportedly spoke on the phone regularly.

Following his death, reports even emerged suggesting that Prince Philip had “emotional bedside conversations” with Prince Charles on how to take care of the Queen after he’d gone. The Duke of Edinburgh’s loss changed The Firm as we know it and his approach to supporting his wife in her role as Sovereign could be seen to have inspired Kate.

As reported by The Sunday Times, William was supposedly left “reeling” after his brother and sister-in-law’s revelations to Oprah. Meanwhile, a source close to the Cambridges has suggested that Kate’s focus immediately went away from herself and to help her husband in the aftermath.

The source claimed, “In the days after the interview her priority was William, not how she felt about what Harry and Meghan had done. She has focused on personal support for William in what has been a really sad time in his life. She never predicted the degree of falling out between them.”

Meanwhile, a close friend told the publication that Kate is 100% loyal to her husband and has a specific way of “calming him down” that seems to have grown out of their loving and long-lasting relationship.

“Kate has a way of calming William down and knows how to be really affectionate and gentle. But she is 100 per cent loyal to him and has a shaft of steel running up her back when she needs to deal with stuff that’s unpalatable,” they stated.

This measured and incredibly supportive reaction in a crisis could be seen to show that in some way Kate is ‘striving to be’ like Philip. Though there’s no way of knowing how much he inspired her during his life, she likely observed Philip’s focus on making the Queen his “priority” during his lifetime.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also set to become Queen Consort to Prince William when he becomes King, similar to how Philip was a devoted consort to the Queen. This wonderful example of selflessness when it comes to supporting the monarch might potentially have made an impression on Kate and combined with her own selflessness and devotion to William.