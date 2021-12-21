We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton will be celebrating some special baby joy this Christmas, as her close friend and stylist Natasha Archer has given birth to a son.

The Duchess’ long-time style guru and her royal photographer husband, Chris Jackson, confirmed the news that they have welcomed their second child together.

Chris, who has been photographing the royal family for nearly two decades, took to Instagram to share the family are enjoying the arrival of another baby boy.

This royal news comes after the Queen cancelled her Royal Family Christmas at Sandringham.

Chris announced the news with a sweet photo of his eldest son, Theo, lovingly rubbing his little brother’s head as he slept in a cot.

“When you come downstairs in the morning looking for Eddie the Elf and find a new baby brother,” the father of two and close chum of the Cambridge family penned on Instagram.

Natasha has worked with the Duchess of Cambridge for years, helping to put together some of her most iconic outfits.

Over the years, Kate has become a symbol of British style, loving the likes of McQueen, L.K. Bennett, Mulberry, Emilia Wickstead and Jenny Packham and never fails to leave the world in awe with her elegant fashion sense, which has been perfected with the help of Natasha.

In 2019, William honoured Natasha’s support by inducting her into the Royal Victorian Order in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

While Chris is behind the camera for everything from royal tours to official portraits of the royals, Tash is a beloved member of Kate’s glam squad and assists the royal in planning her outfits for official engagements and tours—and notably helped the Duchess look great even after giving birth.

Natasha was spotted leaving St. Mary’s Hospital shortly after Kate and Prince William welcomed Prince Louis in April 2018, just before the royal couple introduced their youngest son on the Lindo Wing’s steps.