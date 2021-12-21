We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has decided to swap her annual Christmas at Sandringham for celebrations at Windsor Castle following fears over the spread of the new Coronavirus variant.

Her Majesty won’t travel to Norfolk now ahead of the festivities, instead, she will remain at Windsor where she will be visited by family members.

Her Majesty was due to leave for her Norfolk residence this week, where she had planned to host Christmas for her family – the first Christmas without her husband of 73 years Prince Philip.

But following fears over the Omicron variant, despite previously being “totally committed” to spending Christmas at Sandringham, the Queen has taken the personal decision to move her Christmas to Windsor – a step that is said to “reflect a precautionary approach”.

The Queen has been undertaking light work duties while she rests at Windsor and most recently welcomed the Sultan of Oman and Her Highness the Hon. Lady who visited The Queen at Windsor Castle last week.

Instead of trekking over to Sandringham, family members are expected to visit the Queen during her Windsor stay and Buckingham Palace has confirmed that all appropriate guidelines will be followed for any visitors to the Queen over the Christmas period.

It is understood Downing Street was informed of the decision but had no part in the decision-making process.

News that the Queen has cancelled her Royal Family Christmas plans come after she cancelled her pre-Christmas lunch which was due to be held today (Tuesday 21st December) and the Queen will no longer stay at Sandringham.

There have been questions surrounding the traditional Christmas party ever since the Queen’s health scare and painful back strain, with fears that she may face Christmas alone.

Prince William, Kate and the children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis are expected to spend Christmas with the Queen, along with other members of the family, including Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is due to spend Christmas in LA with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet-Diana.