We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton took two designer dresses with her when she gave birth to Prince George for a vital reason, according to a royal fashion pro.

Kate Middleton took two vital dresses with her when she gave birth to Prince George for a special reason.

The Duchess stepped out in a pretty blue polkadot dress by Jenny Packham when she introduced her first born son to the world in 2013.

This royal news comes after Princess Eugenie shared the first photo of her new son.

For non-royal new mums, having a pretty dress packed in the hospital bag often isn’t at the top of the priority list.

But Kate Middleton’s post-birth stash of essentials included not one, but two designer frocks when she welcomed her first child Prince George into the world.

Any royal fan will be familiar with the iconic photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge standing outside the St Mary’s Hospital in London with their newborn son, hours after his birth.

Stepping out for the photocall on the steps of the Lindo Wing, Kate wore a bespoke blue polkadot dress by British designer Jenny Packham.

The Duchess teamed the pretty frock with a pair of signature nude wedges and looked stunning with her long hair in loose waves, leaving the world baffled as to how one could be so fabulous hours after giving birth.

But it certainly wasn’t an effortless outfit moment and some serious planning went into what Kate was going to wear for the globally watched moment.

The picture perfect Duchess didn’t want to risk taking only a blue dress and the royal baby turning out to be a little girl – so she took a pink option too!

According to royal fashion journalist Bethan Holt, Kate had a pink dress on standby for if her newborn had been a girl.

The author who wrote Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style also explained that Kate wanted to give off important messages via her outfit choices when she presented her three little ones to the world.

“She gave different messages for all three children. She was relaxed for George,” Bethan said at the launch of her book.

“Her dress for Charlotte was white, she had high heels on and a major blowdry. She looked seriously glamorous and it was the same day. That was a power woman, regal moment.

Video of the Week

“With Louis, he was born on St George’s day and she was wearing a red and white dress.”

Kate’s outfit following Prince Louis’ birth is also said to have given a sweet nod to Princess Diana.

“Those were the same colours Diana wore when she left hospital with Prince Harry. You can see the intention behind them and the progression.”