Kate Middleton showed off her stunning new lockdown hair in her latest video call with NHS staff.

Kate Middleton has debuted a gorgeous new hair look, showing off her lockdown growth.

The Duchess appeared on a video call with NHS workers, to thank them for their incredible efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s clear that, like most of us, the Duchess hasn’t given her locks the chop in a long time, showing off a gorgeously long, straight and sleek style this week.

With the UK’s January lockdown in full swing, a trip to the hairdressers is off the cards – but Kate expertly displayed how to keep overgrown tresses looking stunning.

The Duchess attended a special virtual engagement, chatting to nurses from the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust via video call.

Looking ultra sleek and smart in a navy blazer and crisp white shirt, Kate wore her legendary brunette hair in a subtle side parting, styling it with some volume at the route and letting the rest of her sleek locks cascade down her shoulders and back.

A royal hair expert has explained that Kate is likely to be using her time in lockdown to let her hair grow out and keep things simple when it comes to styling.

Celebrity stylist James Johsnon said, “Fewer trims has given her hair time to grow to grow, and no doubt having less styling has encouraged her hair to look healthy!

“Just like many at the moment, I think the lockdown has forced many into trying new styles they wouldn’t normally do prelockdown, the longer grown out hair really suits her,” he told Femail.

“Less movement and flicky is bang on trend, proving again why she’s a hair icon.”

We’re obsessed!

We usually see the Duchess rocking a bouncy blow dry or a clean waved style.

This is the first time in a while we’ve seen Her Royal Highness going for such a simple hair option, keeping things lengthy, luscious and looking effortless – revealing the full extent of her gorgeous lockdown hair growth.