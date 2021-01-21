We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is 'spotted' in uniform at Joe Biden's inauguration after an eagle-eyed fan spots his surprise appearance.

Prince Harry has been ‘spotted’ in uniform at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured hanging in the background at Arlington Cemetery, Virginia, during the ceremony.

This royal news comes as Prince Charles’s heartache was revealed as he opened up on ‘broken promises’ to grandchildren Prince Geroge, Charlotte and Louis

Prince Harry was ‘spotted’ in uniform at Joe Biden’s inauguration but in an unusual form.

The Duke of Sussex, who quit the royal family and the UK last April to start a new life in America with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, now aged 19-months, made a surprise appearance at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony to the delight of fans.

But his appearance did not mean Harry had made the journey from his home in Santa Barbara to Washington DC, in fact, the Duke was pictured hanging around in the background at Arlington Cemetery, Virginia, as Joe Biden caught up with Bill and Hilary Clinton indoors before laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Omid Scobie, the co-biographer of Finding Freedom, shared the post spotted by fans.

The photo of the royal in uniform was taken as he visited Arlington Cemetery back in 2013 when he was on an official trip to the US.

Spotting the image, royal fan account @_Duchess_of_Sussex posted, ‘A picture of Harry from years ago at the Arlington Cemetery was seen in the background of @Potus, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton today.

‘Harry is truly a military man through and through! So nice seeing him in the background.’

Some royal fans will recall Prince Harry has a firm friendship with Dr Jill Biden after the pair met seven years ago when he was representing Britain as a member of the royal family.

Video of the Week

They continued to point out the close friendship between the Duke and the President and his wife, saying, ‘The Bidens have showed so much love for the Sussexes over the years and Kamala most recently.

‘Mr and Dr Biden have been supportive of Harry’s Invictus Games event since the very first one in 2014. After that year, both the Bidens and Obamas continued to have a close connection to the Invictus Games.’