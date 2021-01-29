We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has revealed the Cambridge children's horror after she gave them DIY haircuts in lockdown.



The Duchess of Cambridge recently opened up about the struggles she is facing as a mum-of-three during the pandemic, admitting she’s finding lockdown and homeschooling just as hard as the rest of us.

Kate made the confession during a video call with fellow parents who have children around the same age as her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess got together with the headteacher of Roe Green Junior School in Brent and three mums of children at the school who are currently having to play the role of teacher at home like thousands of other parents across the UK.

Kate joined in with a quick fire round of questions about pandemic parenting and shared details of her kids’ horror when she gave them a haircut from home and her terrible maths abilities.

“I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing mum cutting hair,” Catherine laughed.

After describing life as a mum during the health crisis as “exhausting”, future Queen consort Kate went on to say, “I think as parents you’ve the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with.

“We’ve had to become a teacher – and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted.”

Kate and Prince William’s eldest children Prince George and Prince Charlotte are pupils at Thomas’ Battersea private day school in London.

The Cambridge family spent the majority of the pandemic in their Norfolk country home, Amner Hall, instead of their Kensington Palace abode in the city.

Kate has been busy helping the little ones with their education and gave royal fans an insight last year.

“George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects … making spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work.”