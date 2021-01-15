We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The most liked royal Instagram photo of 2020 has been revealed and it was an absolutely gorgeous photo taken by Kate Middleton herself.

The Kensington Royal Instagram account is understood to have had one of the most ‘liked’ royal posts this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken several adorable family snaps this year, but it’s a particularly heartwarming one that has come out on top.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have some of the most popular posts of all the Royal Family on social media. Royal fans are always eager for a glimpse into the Cambridges’ family life. And it seems Kate’s photography skills may have had a part to play.

As reported by Mail Online, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge secured the two top liked pictures in 2020 according to the Twitter account Gert’s Royals,

The couple often share family photographs on their official Kensington Royal Instagram page.

What was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s most ‘liked’ picture?

The picture that is understood to have received the most likes is one posted to mark Prince William’s 38th birthday.

It shows the Duke and the couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sitting together on a swing at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

This heartwarming post received an astonishing 2.4 million Instagram likes.

If that wasn’t adorable enough, the popular photograph was taken by Duchess Kate herself, as revealed by the post’s caption. And this isn’t the only family photo taken by Kate last year.

Another post which showed Prince Louis, his hands covered in paint, was also snapped by the duchess and received 1.4 million likes.

Whilst a cute portrait Kate took of Princess Charlotte received 1.7 million likes.

What is Kate Middleton’s hobby?

It may surprise some royal fans to learn that the Duchess of Cambridge has developed a love of photography in recent years.

Speaking to ITV’s This Morning, Kate previously shared she had been practicing photography during the UK’s first lockdown.

The Duchess told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, “Well I am very much an amateur photographer.

“I’ve sort of learned along the way but during this time I’ve spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great.”

What was Kate Middleton’s 2020 photography project?

In 2020, Kate Middleton also launched her Hold Still community project, with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery.

This photography project saw Brits submit photographic portraits of their lockdown experience.

The Duchess is reported as having been hands-on with the project, helping to select 100 entries with a panel of judges.

A collage of the 100 final portraits was later shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. The caption shared that, ‘The images present a unique record of our shared and individual experiences during this extraordinary period of history, conveying humour and grief, creativity and kindness, tragedy and hope’.

We can’t wait to see what photographs Kate Middleton will take throughout 2021.