The Queen has shared some handy learning resources for parents to help children with their homeschooling.

The Queen is helping parents by doing her bit to give parents and homeschoolers the resources they need to study successfully at home.

The Royal Family have revealed they plan to share some helpful information on their Twitter account in an effort to help those learning get through the coronavirus pandemic as best possible.

Her Majesty, who has four grown-up children herself – son’s Prince Charles, Andrew, Edward, and daughter Princess Anne – has reached out to families at this difficult time after PM Boris Johnson announced schools would close in the third national lockdown.

The series of tweets posted on The Royal Family’s account read, ‘Every Wednesday for the next few weeks, we’ll be highlighting cultural institutions which are providing online resources for use by homeschoolers and for anyone interested in finding out more about their work.’

Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte are currently being homeschooled – they too could be learning from these details of the projects the Royal Family are involved with.

‘The Prince of Wales is President of the Trust which preserves places of historic interest or natural beauty for the nation across England.’

The royal account added how Beatrix Potter used to work closely with the National Trust.

It read, ‘Beatrix Potter and the National Trust have a unique history – she worked closely with the Trust, helping it to acquire land in her beloved Lake District.

“When she died in 1943, Potter left 4,000 acres of land, including 15 farms, to the care of the National Trust.’

And added, ‘The Trust have a wealth of online activities inspired by Potters famous Tales for families to try together at home, including puzzles, craft activities, nature projects and recipes.’

The initiative has been welcomed by parents. One tweeted, ‘Great idea’, another put, ‘What a lovely thing to do!! Such a great idea and some amazing things to both educate and keep children occupied during this testing time This is what a modern day monarchy is all about.’ And a third added, ‘Thank you. These are wonderful resources.’