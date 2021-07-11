We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton ended her self-isolation with a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon women’s final.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a green dress to watch the women’s final on Centre Court.

As patron of Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), Kate Middleton then presented Ashleigh Barty with the trophy.

It follows royal news that Princess Beatrice debuted her blossoming baby bump at Wimbledon.

Kate Middleton ended her ten-day stint of self-isolation with a stylish appearance at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a cap-sleeve green dress by Emilia Wickstead for the occasion, as she prepared to watch Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova battle it out on Centre Court.

It’s her first public appearance since Kate was exposed to covid-19, forcing her to self-isolate at home as instructed by the NHS Test and Trace app.

It was a nail-biting match between world number one Ashleigh and number eight seed Karolina, but Ashleigh won the title after a three-set victory against her opponent.

As patron of Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), Kate stepped onto Centre Court to present the trophies. It’s a patronage she took over from the Queen back in 2016.

“What an incredible match and performance by both athletes! Congratulations @ashbarty on being crowned #Wimbledon champion,” she tweeted following the match.

The Duchess is expected to attend the men’s Wimbledon final later today. And she’s not the only royal to attend Wimbledon, after the tournament was played behind closed doors last year due to covid-19.

Earlier this week Princess Beatrice gave royal fans a rare glimpse of her blossoming baby bump as she and husband Edoaro Mapelli Mozzi attended Wimbledon.

Beatrice married Edoardo back in 2020 in a private Windsor ceremony during lockdown.

It’s the first time Beatrice has shown off her bump in public as she prepares to become a first-time mum.

The 32-year-old looked sensational in her puff-ball sleeved white and black Self-Portrait polka dot taffeta midi dress priced from £340.