Princess Beatrice has displayed her growing baby bump at Wimbledon as she takes maternity style tips from Kate Middleton.

The Princess who is expecting her first child looked glowing as she wears similar dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore during her pregnancy.

Princess Beatrice appears to have taken maternity style tips from Kate Middleton as the mum-to-be debuts her growing baby bump in a polka print dress.

Wimbledon is a popular tournament among the royals – earlier this week Kate Middleton had to be rushed out amid Covid panic – so it comes as no surprise that Princess Beatrice chose to show off her baby bump in the royal box courtside at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Princess Beatrice announced she was pregnant with her first child in May, with the baby due in the Autumn.

A fan account @Princessbeatriceroyal was so excited about their Wimbledon debut, it posted a comment on Instagram which read, ‘YAYYY FINALLY THEIR ROYAL CUTENESS MUM & DAD made their public debut at Wimbledon. I think the public love it. It’s buzzing. The baby bump is getting more visible and their pregnant glow is showing !’

And while Beatrice looks sensational in her puff-ball sleeved white and black Self-Portrait polka dot taffeta midi dress priced from £340, we’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge rock a similar dress from high street retailer Topshop when she was pregnant with son Prince George back in 2013. But Kate’s dress was a bargain £38.

And the thrifty Duchess got her wear out of it, as she wore the dress twice during her maternity, first for the inauguration of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London in April, 2013 and just a month later the dress got its second outing for the wedding of William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene at the church of St Mary the Virgin in Ewelme in May 2013 near Oxford, England.

And copying her maternity wardrobe isn’t the only thing Princess Beatrice has followed Kate’s suit with – she also used the Duchess’ clever trick to hide her pregnancy.

Beatrice married Edoardo back in 2020 in a private Windsor ceremony during lockdown.

It’s the first time Beatrice has shown off her bump in public as she prepares to become a first-time mum.

The couple watched Australian Ashleigh Barty, the world women’s number one, beat former champion Angelique Kerber for a place in Saturday’s final.

Among the stars in the VIP box was Doctor Who actress Billie Piper, 38, and The Pursuit of Love star Dominic West, 51.

Beatrice and Edoardo’s unborn baby will be granted a title upon birth due to Edoardo being an Italian count.