How old is Princess Beatrice and when did she get married?

As royal fans delight in the news of another pregnant princess, we reveal how old Princess Beatrice is and all the details of her beautiful wedding day.

It feels like just yesterday that Princess Beatrice shared her stunning wedding photos of her “such fun” nuptials to husband Edoardo. And, it seems that the honeymoon certainly isn’t over yet, with Beatrice announcing her pregnancy to the world in May.

Fans are delighted that another royal baby is on its way, with Princess Beatrice’s child set to be a fun playmate to her nephew baby Gus and her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter.

The Queen’s grand-daughter is expected to give birth to her baby boy or girl later this year. But there’s the matter of her first wedding anniversary to celebrate first. We take a look back at Princess Beatrice’s wedding and relive the moments of her special day.

How old is Princess Beatrice?

Princess Beatrice is 32-years-old. She was born at 8:18pm on the evening of 8 August 1988, at the Portland Hospital, London.

Beatrice is the first child of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. And she is two years older than sister Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice is currently ninth-in-line to the throne and is Queen Elizabeth’s fifth grandchild.

Her full name is Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, with her middle name a sweet tribute to the Queen herself.

Whilst Beatrice – meaning ‘bringer of joy’ – honours the youngest child of Queen Victoria.

It was reported that Queen Elizabeth suggested the name Beatrice during a family gathering at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish residence.

Beatrice’s parents divorced when she was seven-years-old. Though the split was amicable with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson both sharing joint custody.

In fact the former couple are on such good terms that they continue to live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie once joked: “They are the best divorced couple I know.”

When did Princess Beatrice get married?

HRH Princess Beatrice married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 17th July, 2020.

The couple exchanged their vows at 11am in front of close family members, with wedding guests limited due to coronavirus restrictions.

Those in attendance included the Queen and Prince Philip, Beatrice’s parents and her sister Princess Eugenie.

Edoardo’s four-year-old son Christopher Woolf “Wolfie” (from a previous relationship) was also present at the wedding. He was his father’s best man on the day and was also made a page boy.

Beatrice was a royal bride with a difference, choosing a stunning vintage dress by Norman Hartnell as her wedding dress.

The dress was originally designed for Her Majesty, who wore the gown to a state dinner in Rome in 1961.

The ivory satin dress, embellished with diamontes and featuring organza puff sleeves was remodelled for the bride by the Queen’s private dresser and dressmaker Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.

Beatrice was also loaned the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara for her big day. Which the Queen wore on her own wedding day in 1947.

The 32-year-old said: “It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day.”

The dress was later put on display at an exhibition at Windsor Castle last Winter.

Where was Princess Beatrice’s wedding?

Princess Beatrice’s wedding was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

This is where the Queen normally attends worship every Sunday. And it was the setting of the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002.

Beatrice and Edoardo were initially due to marry on Friday 29 May but the coronavirus pandemic forced the couple to delay their plans.

According to a Buckingham Palace statement, the Queen granted permission for “the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.”

However, the venue later changed to All Saints Chapel, a more intimate setting, after wedding plans had to be changed.

It is understood that the wedding party then attended a small, private reception put on by the Queen.

Who is Princess Beatrice’s husband?

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – known as Edo – is an English property developer who has been a friend of the family for years.

The 38-year-old started dating Beatrice in autumn 2018, with it understood that the couple started a relationship after meeting again at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018.

Edoardo proposed to Beatrice on a romantic weekend trip to Italy in September 2019.