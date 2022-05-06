We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s outfit sent a poignant message when she teamed up with Princess Anne for a special maternal healthcare visit.

Kate accompanied Princess Anne on a visit to medical colleges that specialise in maternal health.

The Duchess, who is known for her iconic fashion sense, sent a special message with her choice of outfit.

Princess Anne and Kate Middleton are two of the world’s most powerful women, and they play important positions within The Firm. The influential royals recently came together for a joint engagement that is close to their hearts, according to reports.

Kate, who recently took up Prince Harry’s patronages for the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, is continuing to expand her royal responsibilities. Stepping out for the special work day, Kate sent a sweet nod to women who are trying to conceive with a subtle message in her outfit.

The Duchess’s Self Portrait suit had beautiful lace detail in the shape of pineapples, as those who looked closely noticed.

According to The New York Times, Kate’s daring dress choice was not an accident.

The publication explained, “Pineapples have become a powerful symbol for women struggling with infertility. The fruit appears in the profile photos and Facebook feeds of women in online infertility communities.

“They are most widely known as a symbol of hospitality and welcoming. But on social media, pineapples are inextricably tied to infertility. On Instagram, the hashtag #PineappleTribe aims to connect women going through I.V.F.“

Princess Anne and Kate met with members from Tommy’s National Centre for Maternity Improvement to learn more about the digital tools available to help women who have high risk pregnancies.

Kate is known for her involvement in early childhood development and has previously spoken out about how she “took charge” of her pregnancy health complications.

“Displaying or wearing the pineapple can represent a non-verbal communication of an enormous life event in common or be an active out loud shout of support to raise awareness and funding for the issue of infertility,” Royal Insta Blog shared.