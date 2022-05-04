Prince William’s fears for George, Charlotte and Louis over ‘daunting’ futures

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William is very aware of his children’s ‘daunting’ royal futures and is preparing them slowly, according to a royal expert.

Prince William is reportedly concerned for his children over the pressures and ‘daunting’ reality of royal life.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. As William is second in the line of succession, his children will one day be leading members of the Firm, with George next in line for the throne, after his father.

Now, royal commentator Robert Jobson has told OK! that William is very “aware of the daunting future ahead of them.”

“He’s been there himself,” he adds.

This comes as the Cambridge kids are expected to play a role in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Jobson remarked, “It’s scary, the expectation and destiny placed upon such a young child. He’ll prepare them slowly and carefully.”

There have already been tell-tell signs that William is preparing his children, with a body language expert recently spotting a key moment of ‘unconscious-uncoupling’ with his eldest son, George.

During their appearance at the Easter Sunday service, George did not hold his father’s hand, which has been called a deliberate decision to allow him to ‘appear more independent’.

Speaking on William’s preparation of his children, Jobson said, “It’s difficult for anybody, but he’s done a really good job – I saw the children at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service and they’re a credit to their parents.”

Prince Philip’s memorial saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend their first-ever televised church service. It was here that fans were treated to a sweet moment between Charlotte and her cousin Princess Beatrice, and saw fans call her a ‘pro’ at her royal duties.