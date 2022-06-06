We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As Prince Louis entertained royal fans with his lively behaviour over the Jubilee weekend – many were quick to comment on his close bond with mum, Kate Middleton.

Royal fans were treated to some candid family moments during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant, namely between Kate Middleton and her youngest child, Prince Louis.

Louis really stole the show over the long weekend, entertaining onlookers with his reaction faces and very lively behaviour – but were also treated to some cute moments between him and his mum, Kate.

Louis could be spotted sitting on Kate’s lap and cuddling up to her, as well as holding her face in his hands. He was even spotted sharing a cute moment with Mike Tindall, who was also enjoying the show with his children.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the adorable display, with one saying, “Kate is a very present and loving mother, it shows in how Louis hugs her and puts his arm around her all the time, he does not separate from his mom.”

Another Twitter user also wrote, “Kate is so gentle and loving with him. At some point, Louis was spooked by something, and just hugged his mum and hid his face in her hair. Adorable!”

One Louis fan also remarked on his behaviour overall, tweeting, “Prince Louis has definitely humanised the Monarchy for me. Restless little sweetheart moved from lap to lap…First Kate, then he moved to William’s lap and ran on to cuddle his grandfather…too cute…Patient mother our Duchess Catherine.”

Kate and Prince William also joined in with the commentary about their son, posting a cute black and white snap with the caption, “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀”