The countdown to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is on as details start to emerge about what the 4-day bank holiday weekend will entail after it was reported that Brits will get an extra perk to help them celebrate but people are wondering How can I watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022?

Over the special 4-day celebration a variety of events will be taking place to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. As we look at all you need to know about watching the coverage…

How can I watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022?

You can watch the coverage from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on BBC One and listen live on BBC Radio 2 across the 4-day weekend enabling you to tune in from the comfort of your own home.

You might want to mark the following key events in your diaries…

Thursday 2nd June

Celebrations will kick off on Thursday June 2nd and will see the return of the Queen’s birthday parade – also known as Trooping the Colour. Members of the public are expected to line the streets of London to witness more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses plus 400 musicians to make the journey from Buckingham Palace to The Mall and Horse Guard’s Parade. Joined by members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.

The Parade will close with the traditional RAF fly past, watched by the Queen and members of the royal family who are expected to gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as its reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered a ‘special honour’ on the day following ‘olive branch’ meeting with the Queen.

Beacons across the UK will be lit as well as capital cities of Commonwealth countries.

Friday June 3rd

St Paul’s Cathedral will host a special Service of Thanksgiving but this will NOT be open for the public to attend.

Saturday June 4th

An Equestrian event will be held, with the Queen and other royals expected to attend Epsom Downs for the Cazoo Derby.

A special live concert Platinum Party at the Palace from Buckingham Palace will be hosted by the BBC and will be Broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and supported across the entire BBC network. It will bring together the world’s biggest entertainers to perform in front of Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace. With state-of-the-art technology and a stunning stage design, the event will feature an incredible range of highlights from global music stars with a full, live orchestra – to actors from film, TV and the stage telling the story and celebrating some of the most significant cultural moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign. Members of the public were invited to apply for 10,000 tickets that were being given away.

Sunday 5th June

The first act of the pageant will begin with the bell of Westminster Abbey being peeled as they were on the day of the Queen’s coronation, before a 1,750-strong military parade will march.

A Jubilee lunch is planned across the UK to encourage communities to share “friendship, food and fun” with their neighbours.

Then a Platinum Jubilee Pageant will see more than 5,000 people take part in a variety of entertainment featuring street art, theatre, music, carnival, circus and costumes. The 1.5-kilometre procession will encompass 2,500 volunteers and members of the public, including a 99-year-old, and showcase defining moments of music trends, dance styles and fashion that defined the decades. Special highlights will include an appearance from the Daleks, as well as a range of cars featured in the James Bond films, dating back to the 1960s.

Children from across the UK are invited to play a part in the ‘River of Hope’ procession. Forming an important part of the Pageant, the procession will comprise of two hundred silk flags which will process down The Mall, emulating a moving river. Primary and secondary school children are invited to create a picture of their hopes and aspirations for the planet over the next 70 years. A selection of these creations will be transferred on to silk flags, which will carried by secondary school pupils. The ‘River of Hope’ section is being choreographed by Kinetika Bloco with music by one hundred young players from London and Edinburgh.The artwork for the flags will be focused on climate change and incorporates the children’s messages for the future. Teachers from applying schools will be provided with step-by-step guides to creating a beautiful digital artwork with their students, of which 200 will then be selected for the flags. The selected artwork will then also be shown up and down the country on screens as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

According to Hello, the third act will be comprised of a 12-part play highlighting key moments of the Queen’s life, as well as her personal interests. Among the other show stopping moments expected are a dragon statue larger than a double-decker bus from the Plymouth-based group Trigger, and a large oak tree which will have ribbons emerge from its branches as Maypole dancers surround the structure.There will also be a mobile stage that will take the form of a deconstructed Union Jack. The piece will feature acrobats as well as some daring BMX riders that will jump onto nearby Land Rover driving alongside the stage.The finale will pay tribute to the Queen with a gospel choir performing to the sounds of the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines. Members of the public viewing at home will be encouraged to join in, as the finale is led by Ed Sheeran.

You can search for Jubilee events across the country using this interactive map.

Who is on the Platinum Jubilee concert line up?

The Platinum Jubilee concert line up for Sunday 5th June has been teased with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Basil Brush, Cliff Richard and Bill Bailey set to perform, according to organisers.

These four artists are said to be among “national treasures” to feature in the Platinum Jubilee People’s Pageant carnival finale.

Meanwhile, George Ezra was among one of the first artists confirmed to perform at Platinum Party at the Palace – Buckingham Palace concert – on Saturday June 4th..

Against the back drop of Buckingham Palace, there will be puppet Corgis and a giant 3D bust of her Majesty.

Singer Ed Sheeran will appear on stage to lead a tribute to the Queen. He said, “I’m proud to be part of the celebration and it’s going to be a great opportunity to bring everyone together.”

Other celebrities confirmed to be taking part throughout the day include Jeremy Irons, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Gary Lineker, Rosie Jones, Kadeena Cox, Alan Titchmarsh, Heston Blumenthal, James Martin, Bill Bailey and Gok Wan.

Further names are yet to be announced but you’ll want to plan how can I watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes place from Thursday 2nd June to Sunday 5th June.