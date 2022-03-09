We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William honoured the Queen for her service on International Women’s Day, sharing a series of special old photos of the monarch.

Kate and William paid tribute to the Queen, who is the country’s longest-reigning head of state, on their Instagram account, in order to mark Inrternational Women’s Day yesterday.

The monarch was praised for “inspiring a nation” and dedicating her life to service on William and Kate’s social media account, as they shared photos of Her Majesty through the years.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that the Queen’s rebellious spirit paved the way for Princess Diana and Kate Middleton to breastfeed.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th and is dedicated to recognising women’s accomplishments and advocating for gender equality. #BreaktheBias was the theme this year, and campaigners encouraged people to speak up when they witness gender stereotyping and prejudice.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made sure to honour the matriarch of the royal family with a special Instagram post.

Sharing vintage photos of the Queen, hailed as “remarkable” by royal fans, William and Kate penned, “In this very special #PlatinumJubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service on #IWD2022.

“Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history – inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people.”

The post was re-shared by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, who included pictures of the prince with his mother and Camilla laughing with the Queen on their official Twitter account.

The Cambridges post also included shots of William and Kate at work with the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, the monarch on a Silver Jubilee walkabout in 1977, and the Prince of Wales kissing the Queen’s hand at a polo match in 1988.

Her Majesty has always been remembered on the monumental day, as the Royal Family account released a throwback photo of the Queen during her first Trooping the Colour as a monarch.

The inspirational photograph was shot shortly after her coronation in 1953. Thousands of royal fans were taken back by the Instagram post, with many expressing their love for the monarch and her dedication to the commonwealth.