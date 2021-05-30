We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it was revealed on Saturday.





Kate Middleton received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Duchess of Cambridge said she is ‘hugely grateful’ in a message shared on social media

Kate Middleton has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, it was revealed on Saturday.

The Duchess of Cambridge posted a photo of herself getting the jab at London’s Science Museum on Friday.

Kate looked chic in her off-duty wardrobe, wearing a pair of jeans and a cream top while keeping her face covered with a mask.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

Responding to the post, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was also jabbed at the Science Museum, said: “In the last fortnight more than half of all people in their 30s have been vaccinated.

“Delighted HRH The Duchess of Cambridge was able to get her jab at the Science Museum.”

Kate’s vaccination comes just 10 days after her husband, Prince William, revealed that he had his first jab, also at London’s Science Museum,

Posting a photo of himself receiving his first injection, he wrote in the caption: “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

Kensington Palace did not reveal which vaccine was given to Kate and William, but NHS England did confirm that London’s Science Museum is offering both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

Kate and William follow in the footsteps of Prince Charles and the Queen, who received their vaccinations earlier this year.

Prince Charles contracted COVID-19 last April and self-isolated for seven days at his Birkhall home after displaying mild symptoms. At the time, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for the virus.

William was reported to have also tested positive for coronavirus around the same time as his father but is believed to have kept his diagnosis private to avoid causing alarm.

Kensington Palace did not comment but William was said to have been treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the Cambridge family home in Norfolk, Amner Hall.