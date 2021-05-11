We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton made this ultimate career sacrifice so she could study with Prince William

Kate Middleton gave up her dream college placement in order to be in with a chance of studying with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge’s early career sacrifice has been revealed by Kate’s career advisor

Kate Middleton gave up the opportunity to study at her dream college in order to be in with a chance of studying with Prince William, it’s been revealed.

The Duchess of Cambridge was looking forward to studying at Edinburgh and had even gone as far as to apply to study there and be accepted and offered a place. But a sudden change of heart saw the youngster ditch her dream placement for the chance to study at the University of St Andrew’s.

And the revelation comes after Kate and William celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a sweet video that looked familiar. According to Jasper Selwyn, the career advisor at Kate’s boarding school Marlborough College, Kate had ranked Edinburgh as her top choice and had even been given a place to study art history and Edinburgh’s history of art program is among the best in Britain. But the Kate Middleton career sacrifice soon changed all that.

He told royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl in her book Kate: The Future Queen, “As far as I am aware she had a place confirmed at Edinburgh. She was accepted through the usual UCAS routine. In those days, you applied for five courses and got acceptances and rejections depending on your grades. You chose one firm place and one insurance. Kate’s firm choice was Edinburgh and that was confirmed.”

Her two best friends from high school were also going to Edinburgh but she made a shocking decision to withdraw and take a gap year, in order to be in with a chance of studying at St. Andrews and it proved to be the start of Kate and William’s love story.

Speaking about the move, author Katie Nicholl writes, ‘It was a bold move and very risky, and rather out of character for Kate. There was no guarantee that she would get a place in the history of art program at St. Andrews, which was oversubscribed now that William had confirmed his place. Kate was convinced it was the right thing to do.’

But even with girls outside the UK trying to get a place, Kate was undeterred. Katie recalled, ‘It seemed every girl in America wanted to come to St. Andrews to search out the prince. Kate would have read the papers. She would have known that William was going and that there was every chance they could be in the same program at the same time if she got a place to study there.’

Although, it was recently revealed that Kate and William once crossed paths years before they officially found each other. Kate Middleton career sacrifice paid off, as Kate graduated from the University of St Andrews in 2005 with an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in the history of art, and William, who she met while studying there, graduated with a master of arts degree in geography.

They started off just being friends but soon blossomed into something more and William has since revealed the spaghetti bolognese recipe he used to woo Kate with in their halls.

William proposed to Kate during a romantic trip to Kenya in 2010 and the couple married in their globally-watched wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

Whether Kate and Will’s chance meeting was fate or not, it comes after it’s revealed Kate had a connection with Prince Philip before she had even met Prince William.