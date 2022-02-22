We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton recreated Princess Diana’s go-to look as she stepped out in Denmark for her first engagement since half term.

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived in Copenhagen in Denmark for her first royal engagement since the February half term break.

For this exciting trip Kate Middleton opted for a red jacket that also paid tribute to Princess Diana’s bold sense of style.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in scarlet as she appeared in Copenhagen during her latest solo engagement. As a senior member of The Firm, Kate is no stranger to undertaking engagements alone and her visit to Denmark has seen her discover even more about her passion – early childhood. Taking to Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official account shared a sweet video of Kate as she prepared to learn more about how Denmark approaches early childhood development.

The caption explained, “We’ve arrived in Copenhagen! 🇩🇰 To learn more about Denmark’s approach to early childhood development And explore how The Centre for Early Childhood can take learnings from this world-leading work.”

In June last year Kate launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are so important for our future outcomes. Now she’s throwing herself into seeing how Denmark’s approach could help influence the Centre’s work going forwards.

For this important engagement Kate opted for a white blouse and a red boucle blazer. The jacket featured regal gold buttons which she previously wore to the Euros 2020, where Prince George was dubbed “the best bit” after appearing in a sweet video.

Not only was the bright red and white look a wonderful way to honour Denmark’s flag colours during this Copenhagen visit but it had the Princess of Wales written all over it.

Princess Diana, who died in 1997, was often photographed wearing a red blazer as a classic wardrobe go-to item. This includes one with equally stunning military-style gold buttons which formed part of a full Catherine Walker suit and couldn’t have been more perfect for Diana’s visit to RAF Wittering in 1989.

Whilst the Princess chose a fitted design with statement black floral motifs worn for the launch of the ‘Bike 89’ charity event in Hyde Park in 1989.

And it wasn’t just single breasted red blazers Princess Diana rocked! In 1997, she wowed the crowds in a an effortlessly elegant double-breasted blazer with matching buttons. Allowing the scarlet tones to do all the talking, Diana kept things black-and-white when it came to her blouse and accessories, including a very fashion-forward hat.

Just like Kate opting for an outfit that celebrated Denmark’s flag, Diana’s look for this visit to Shelburne on June 16, 1983 in Nova Scotia made good use of red and white in tribute to Canada.

Whether or not Kate Middleton intentionally recreated Diana’s go-to look, the royal women’s love of red blazers for special engagements couldn’t be more eye-catching!