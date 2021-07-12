We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George's reaction to watching the England v Italy game has been dubbed 'the best bit' of the Euros final.

An adorable video of Prince George has been hailed the ‘best bit’ of the Euros final.

The young prince joined his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in the terraces at Wembley for the Euro 2020 final.

This royal news comes after it was reported that Prince George could ‘leave London’ after his eighth birthday in a potentially huge move.

Prince George warmed the hearts of the nation with his adorable reaction to England scoring their first goal against Italy in the Euros final on Sunday.

The seven-year-old prince was allowed to stay up past his bedtime in order to watch history being made, alongside his dad Prince William and mum Kate Middleton. It comes after it was claimed that Prince William made a ‘deliberate’ signal to Prince Harry at England’s match against Germany.

Despite England narrowly missing out on being crowned winners in a close penalty shoot out, which ended in a 3-2 defeat, royal fans have been filled with joy thanks to footage of little Prince George, who is third in the royal line of succession, celebrating with his dad.

The youngster could be seen giving the biggest of belly laughs as he and his dad Prince William celebrated England’s first goal, scored by Luke Shaw just one minute 57 seconds into the match.

The excited young royal can be seen looking at his dad’s jubilant face, before leaning back to tuck in his shirt and joining in with the applause.

The adorable moment has racked up more than 8.4 million views and just moments earlier, Prince George was seen being embraced by his dad after he leaped up from his seat punching the air.

One fan commented, ‘The best bit of #Euro2020Final was Prince George jumping up & down after the goal. never have we seen such normality in the royal family.’

A second said, ‘He’s growing up really fast and seems so much more confident than last time, just adorable.’

And a third fan added, ‘I see a happy boy bursting with joy and a brief look to his dad for approval of outburst which William shows he is just as happy and the boy is even happier as he has this moment with his Dad.’

The future Kings of England were both wearing suits and striped ties, with George teaming his up with a white belt. However some fans have pointed out that they would’ve preferred to have seen him in a football shirt.

But one fan defended, ‘Does it matter what he’s wearing as long as he’s enjoying himself? For all we know he might enjoy wearing a suit!’

And just like every England supporter everywhere, those early smiles turned into frowns when the team drew 1-1 after extra time before losing on penalties.

Meanwhile, Prince William issued a statement telling the players to be proud,

His tweet read, ‘Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W.’

Of course, there is always next year’s World Cup!