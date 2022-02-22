We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly set to make a special trip and it could be seen as a sign they’re preparing for Prince Charles becoming King.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be making a special trip to Wales next week in honour of St David’s Day.

The couple’s visit mirrors the regular trips Prince Charles makes there as Prince of Wales – a title William is expected to inherit in the future.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge are supposedly set to undertake a joint visit on March 1st and it’s especially important when it comes to The Firm’s future. According to The Mirror, the couple will mark St David’s Day in Wales and will visit both Abergavenny and Blaenavon during their time there. The Duke and Duchess’ visit will reportedly see them discover more about the significance of the agricultural industry for rural Welsh communities and how the history of local regions is celebrated.

This occasion is made all the more special in light of the couple’s connection to Wales, which will become even stronger when Prince Charles becomes King.

As Prince of Wales and first in the royal line of succession, Charles has always taken his responsibility and link with Wales incredibly seriously. He and Duchess Camilla, who will become Queen Consort when he takes the throne, traditionally spend a week in July, known as Wales Week, as well as visiting on other occasions throughout the year.

The couple even own a converted farmhouse in Llwynywermod where they spend time during their trips. As the son of the Prince of Wales, William has inherited this special connection and he’s said to have used the surname ‘Wales’ at school.

Meanwhile, both Camilla and Kate also proudly display their link with Wales on a daily basis. The Duchess of Cambridge wears a Welsh gold wedding band alongside her magnificent sapphire engagement ring and when Prince Charles married Camilla he also gifted her a Welsh gold ring.

The Cambridges have been to Wales multiple times in the past, though their upcoming trip on such an important occasion could perhaps be seen as a sign they’re preparing for Charles’ reign.

When he ascends to the throne, it’s expected that William will be invested as the new Prince of Wales and Kate could get a title change to become Princess of Wales. In light of this, their visit to mark the Welsh Patron Saint’s Day in Wales takes on even greater significance.

Just as Charles has focused on spending time in Wales, meeting local people and learning about Welsh businesses, the visit could be a sign William and Kate are also eager to learn more about the country as they prepare for their future roles.