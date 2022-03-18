Kate Middleton’s new special tribute to her love story with Prince William

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday portraits will be on display at the University of St Andrews, as a sweet tribute to her love story with Prince William.

The Duchess’ stunning photographs will be on exhibit for free across the country, with each portrait taking a trip outside of London to be displayed at places that are special to Kate.

Beginning March 22ndd, each portrait will be on display at intimate sites across the UK, one being the special university where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their remarkable love story.

Kate and William’s worlds didn’t collide until 2001. They first met as students at the University of St Andrews, as they were assigned rooms near each other in St Salvators Hall of Residence and had both initially enrolled in the same art history course.

Their romance blossomed after Kate strutted down the runway in a barely-there sheath dress at the university design show.

And, having recently celebrated her 40th birthday this year, the Duchess has shown signs that she is prepared to become Queen, with royal experts comparing her 40th birthday portraits to those of Queen Victoria.

The three new pictures created to commemorate the milestone will be displayed in the community in three significant locations: Kate’s home county of Berkshire, St Andrews and Anglesey, where Kate and William lived when they first married.

Fans who are enamoured with Kate and Williams’ relationship will be lucky enough to experience it firsthand, as an iconic photograph of Kate in a brilliant red gown will be sent to the Wardlaw Museum at the University of St Andrews from June 13 to September 30.

It’s somewhat unsurprising that Kate’s portraits have been regarded as regal, given that she is the future Queen Consort and a senior member of The Firm.

The Duchess was involved in deciding where the portraits will go. According to the National Portrait Gallery, she has a “special affinity” for each location.

From April 7 to June 4, the portraits will be on display at Reading Museum, which is located near the Duchess’ birthplace, the Royal Berkshire Hospital.