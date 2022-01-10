We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has channelled Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth as she stuns fans in her new 40th birthday portraits.

Kate Middleton has sent fans into a frenzy over her Queen-like portraits released to mark her 40th birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been likened to Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth as she celebrates her milestone day.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton ditched one big beauty mistake to look younger and it’s so easy to copy.

Kate Middleton has shown signs that she is preparing to become Queen as fans liken her 40th birthday portraits to Queen Victoria.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is mum to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, who she has with her second in line to the throne husband, Prince William has dropped the biggest hint that she is preparing to become Queen.

Fans of the Duchess are blown away by how regal Kate looks in a set of portrait images released to mark her 4oth birthday and both fans and experts have likened Kate Middleton to Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

One fan has described the royal as looking like Queen Victoria, ‘I don’t know why but it reminds me of Queen Victoria.’

Another put, ‘Agree – the colour? Thought exact same’

And a third fan added, ‘I thought the exact same thing. Seems very old-fashioned.’

Behavioural expert Darren Stanton spoke exclusively to GoodTo on behalf of Be My Bet.

He said, “What better way to introduce Kate into this role than using the Queen’s popularity as a slipstream – and giving the Duchess’ image a regal revamp. “

He continued, “In portraits from the weekend for her 40th birthday, her posture and facial expression ooze elegance and poise. The angles of her shots resemble some of the Queen’s portraits from in her 40s and 50s – leant forward, confident and powerful poses.

“There is a very definite PR campaign by the Royal Family and the portraits are just another step towards the couple ascending to their ultimate role as King and Queen Consort.”

Meanwhile, Lucy Beresford, psychotherapist and broadcaster, explains what message Kate’s cream portrait is putting across, “The portraits are beautiful but the cream one is formal and regal in tone, which suggests it is about putting an image across that she will be our future Queen in some sense (not sure how they will title her, as William’s wife).

And if you’re wondering where you might have seen the style of side portrait before, it’s just like the one of the Queen that features on stamps or coins in England.

“The side angle does indeed hint at the kinds of images one gets on currency/coins,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kate wears a pop of colour in one of the images, and Lucy explained its importance.

She said, “The red one, where she is smiling, shows the warm and fun Kate we know of old, and the red is dramatic and lively, which contrast well with the formality of the other two shots.”