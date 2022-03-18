We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a sweet moment with an adorable baby as they attended Aldershot’s St Patrick’s Day parade, weeks after Kate admitted that meeting babies on royal engagements makes her “very broody”.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet baby moment while attending the 1st Battalion Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks yesterday and the pictures are so cute.

This comes as the mother of three admitted to feeling ‘broody’ after meeting parents and their children during her solo trip to Denmark. Prince William has previously joked ‘no more children’ but perhaps this latest meeting could change his mind!

The pair were spotted cooing over a tot during the parade, with William holding the baby’s foot, who was wearing a red cardigan with matching socks!

As well as this adorable exchange, Kate was also presented with flowers by two little girls. The bouquets featured pastel, spring flowers, and Kate crouched down to collect them.

The youngest of the two girls was 20-month-old, Gaia Money whose father, Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money, let her try on his bearskin hat. Kate and William looked on and laughed at the lovely father-daughter moment.

Interestingly, it was at this very event that Kate and William once broke a 121-year tradition, six years ago.

Traditionally a female member of the royal family presents the customary gift of sprigs of shamrock to officers of the Battalion, but in 2016 Kate did not attend. So in her place, William broke protocol and gave them out.

This year marks the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic that the Duke and Duchess have been able to attend.

The couple shared some of the highlights from the parade to their official Twitter account to celebrate the occasion.

They captioned the snaps with, “Spending #StPatricksDay by joining the traditional St Patrick’s Day Parade with the @irish_guards at Mons Barracks, Aldershot, presenting the shamrock to Officers and Warrant Officers, alongside their mascot Seamus, the Irish wolfhound.”