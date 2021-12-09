We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton reportedly stopped Prince William from getting a huge tattoo after he became “fascinated” with the idea during an attachment with the Royal Navy.

Kate Middleton is said to have once “stopped” her future husband from going ahead with a shoulder tattoo during his time in the Royal Navy.

It’s claimed Prince William even asked “how painful it was” to get one after seeing fellow sailors with tattoos.

Kate Middleton has been an official member of The Firm ever since she and Prince William married in 2011. But it was in Scotland that William and Kate’s royal love story began, when they both attended the University of St Andrews. After romance blossomed between them, Kate was by his side throughout William’s time in the military. However as the Queen’s grandson and second in line to the throne, his military career was eventually set aside and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge instead took on full-time royal duties.

Though during his time in the Royal Navy, it’s said Kate helped stop him from making a decision he might well have come to regret.

Prince William is perhaps best known outside of being a working royal for his career as a pilot, but he also undertook a two-month attachment with the Royal Navy in 2008. According to Express.co.uk, it was whilst serving on the HMS Iron Duke in the Caribbean that Kate’s opinion helped sway him away from getting a tattoo.

The publication reports that one sailor from the HMS Iron Duke previously alleged to The Sun that William was “fascinated” by the tattoos he saw on the other sailors.

“Lots of the guys on board sport tattoos [and] it was obvious William was fascinated,” the source claimed. “He asked how painful it was and wanted to know what they thought of his idea for a tattoo across his shoulders.”

And it seems that it wasn’t a small tattoo he was supposedly considering either, but a huge one like footballer David Beckham, who famously has an angel across his shoulders and back.

The source went on, “We didn’t think he was serious – but he said he was keen to get a large tattoo like the one David Beckham has.”

Ultimately, however, it was Kate that apparently dissuaded him from making this rather dramatic move, with the source adding, “He said the only thing stopping him was his girlfriend.”

Whether or not Prince William really did seriously consider a “large” tattoo remains to be seen, though it’s certainly interesting to think what design he might’ve gone for.

Though given the strict protocols and general lack of tattoos within the Royal Family, Kate’s reported intervention is likely something he would greatly appreciate as he prepares for his future role as king.