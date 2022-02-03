We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is said to stick to a strict, no tolerance attitude when it comes to her staff—but only on one rule in particular.

The Duchess of Cambridge lives between Kensington Palace and Amner Hall in Norfolk with Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As the future King and will-be Queen Consort, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge understandably have access to a large team of staff to keep their households up and running.

From royal dressers and assistants that help Kate to look her best to Norland nanny Maria Borello who looks after the Cambridge children and chefs to cook the family’s meals—there’s no shortage of help for the Queen’s grandson, his wife and their brood.

And when it comes to the Cambridge staff rule book, there’s said to be one key policy that Kate won’t budge on, with the Duchess holding a strict attitude when it comes to staff gossip.

In a recent job advert for a Kensington Palace housekeeper, the description highlighted that the successful candidate would have to be good at “maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion” while working within the nooks and crannies of Kate and William’s private spaces.

It’s believed that Kate and William are hugely hot on keeping personal and confidential information inside palace walls.

“You will be a self-starter who also enjoys working collaboratively,” the ad also stated, adding,”You will be keen to take on new challenges as these arise and develop your own knowledge and skills.”

The salary for the spot on Kate and William’s payroll is just under £20,000 per year, with the Duke and Duchess requiring the right person to be flexible when it comes to workload and travelling into work.