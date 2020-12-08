We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton penned a sweet message on a TFL whiteboard during her and Prince William's Royal Train Tour this week.

Kate Middleton made a surprising spelling mistake after fans spotted the error in a sweet note she had written for transport staff.

The Duchess of Cambridge scrawled the heartfelt note on a TFL whiteboard at London’s Euston station before she and husband Prince William embarked on their royal rail tour of Britain.

Kate Middleton was photographed writing a heartfelt message on a TFL whiteboard thanking transport workers for their hard work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on the second day of their British tour which has seen them travel up and down the country on the Queen’s carriages – a mode of transport usually reserved for Her Majesty, Prince Charles and Camilla.

The royal couple are travelling 1,250 miles to meet up with key workers to give thanks for all their efforts and Kate’s sweet message marked the start of the journey of thanks. But fans pointed out a possible spelling mistake in a surprising word – where she appeared to miss out the letter ‘n’ in country.

It read, “Thank you to all transport workers everywhere for keeping the country moving throughout this difficult you. Wishing you all a very merry Christmas.”

One Twitter user suggested the Duchess may have mistakenly left the letter ‘n’ out when writing the word ‘country’, sparking others to start analysing the royal’s writing. While others believe it is her style of handwriting which mades the letter appear missing, due to it’s joined up nature.

Another user wrote, ‘Lovely gesture by them both. Missed out the N in country tho!… still, very sweet and thoughtful to all these workers. Merry Christmas to you all.’

And a third added, ‘Catherine wrote it because Will being left handed.’ Implying the difficulty faced by those who use their left hand have – there’s an increased risk of wiping off their written words as the hand moves across the board.