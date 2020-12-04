The Queen suffers heartbreak as her beloved dog Vulcan dies

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has been left mourning the loss of her dog Vulcan, who has reportedly died at Windsor Castle.

The Queen is famous for her love of canine companions. Over the years her favourite corgis have been an adorable talking point for royal fans.

Yet now it seems the monarch has been left with just one of her famous pooches, with reports claiming that one of her two remaining dogs, Vulcan, sadly died a few weeks ago.

What type of dogs does the Queen have?

Whilst the Queen has long been associated with corgis, in recent years, she has branched out a little more.

Vulcan was a dorgi – a dachshund and Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix. The monarch’s only remaining dog Candy is another adorable dorgi.

The two dogs are believed to have come from a line of dorgis introduced to the royal household when Pipkin, Princess Margaret’s dachshund was mated with one of the Queen’s corgis.

How has the Queen reacted to her dog’s death?

A palace insider has reportedly told The Sun, “Clearly the loss of a loved pet is upsetting.”

They explained that dog owners would likely sympathise with Her Majesty.

“Anyone who has owned a dog knows how sad it is to lose them,” they added.

The monarch’s love for her dogs is certainly clear for all to see. Two years ago the Queen appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair with the two dorgis and two of her corgis, Holly and Willow. Her dogs also famously featured alongside her and Daniel Craig in a James Bond promotional video aired during the 2012 Olympic Games’ opening ceremony.

Sadly both corgis have since died, with Willow being put down in April 2018 supposedly after a cancer-like illness. Throughout her 68-year reign the Queen is believed to have kept over 30 Pembroke Welsh Corgis.

Some claim that her love for this breed can be traced back to 1933. King George VI, the Queen’s father brought home a corgi for his daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

The Queen’s new heartbreak comes just a week after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the death of their family dog Lupo. The black spaniel had been with the family for nine years.

Posting on Instagram to announce his loss, Prince William and Duchess Catherine said “we will miss him so much”. The royal couple revealed that he had been at the heart of their family.

They too will now be facing a very unusual festive season without their beloved dog.

With the Queen now set to celebrate Christmas “quietly” at Windsor Castle, Candy’s company will no doubt be a great comfort in these challenging times.