Kate Middleton surpassed expectations with her “incredible passion” for the Early Years after her unforgettable podcast appearance last year – leading to last minute change of plan.

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans last year when she joined Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

Opening up on what it was like working with the Duchess, Giovanna has shared that Kate’s “passion” meant that plans changed before the episode aired.

Kate Middleton’s appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast last year gave fans a fascinating new insight into her love for Early Years development. Not only that, the devoted mum also opened up about her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as her “difficult” pregnancies. But it was her “passion” which really struck Giovanna, who has now disclosed exactly what it was like to work with the future queen.

Having guest edited Hello! magazine’s Back to School digital issue, Giovanna revealed to the publication that there was even a last minute change of plan after Kate recorded her interview.

“Her passion for the Early Years is incredible, absolutely incredible,” Giovanna said of the Duchess. “Before we recorded the podcast, there was always going to be another section within it that was with experts on the Early Years.”

However, after Kate spoke so brilliantly, the host realised this additional section was no longer necessary. She explained, “[A]s soon as we finished, I said straight away, ‘We don’t need it, we absolutely don’t need it,’ because it undermines the Duchess’ involvement and her personal investment in it.”

Giovanna went on to add, “I don’t think I’d ever heard her speak so much before on anything else, so it was definitely a proper insight into her and who she is. And I feel that weird sense of pride every time I see her do stuff now. I just think she’s absolutely amazing.”

The host also expressed her excitement at the prospect of what is still to come from Kate as she continues to work in support of Early Years development.

“I can’t wait to see what she does for Early Years and the work that she continues to do because there’s so much passion there. She’s so aware of things that are going on and only good things can come from that,” Giovanna said.

This comes as Kate Middleton recently launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Taking to Twitter in June to share a deeply personal video message, Kate spoke of her pride at this new venture which hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are so important for our future life outcomes.

It will also look to showcase what people can do to embrace this opportunity to create a happier, more nurturing and more mentally healthy society.

“By working together, my hope is that we can change the way we think about early childhood and transform lives for generations to come,” Kate powerfully declared.