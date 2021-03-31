How old is Prince George and when is his birthday?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We can’t believe how old Prince George is getting. It seems like only yesterday that William and Kate stood outside the Lindo Wing with their firstborn to introduce him to the world.

It’s never easy growing up in the public eye, especially when you’re the future King of England. Yet Prince George seems to be taking it in his stride.

Whilst the young prince is aware ‘he’s different’ to his siblings, Prince William and Kate are determined for him to have a normal childhood. With a typical day in the life of George seeing him attend school with his sister Princess Charlotte, and eat pizza like any other kid.

As third in line to the throne, George is and will be an incredibly important Royal Family member in the future. Which is why we’ve compiled some important facts about Prince George below. From his birthday to his full name and how old he is:

How old is Prince George and when was he born?

Prince George is seven-years-old and will turn eight in 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first son at 4.24pm on 22nd July 2013. Kate gave birth at the Lindo Wing, a private maternity ward at St Mary’s Hospital, London.

Two days later the couple announced his full name as George Alexander Louis. His first name is believed to be a sweet tribute to the Queen’s father King George VI.

Last year, the Cambridges marked George’s seventh birthday with two sweet photos of their son. Eager-eyed fans noted a striking similarity between George and Prince William in the pictures – with the young royal looking more and more like his dad each day.

Kate is known for going all out for her children’s birthday celebrations. Prince George’s party plans for his sixth birthday reportedly included his favourite food, a magician and a bouncy castle.

How tall is Prince George?

Whilst we don’t know his official height, Prince George is believed to be around four feet tall.

Fans were surprised at how much the young royal has shot up in recent years. In a Cambridge family outing to a pantomime last Christmas, photos showed George coming up to his dad’s waist.

Genetics play a big role in a child’s height and considering Prince William’s height and Kate standing at 5 foot 9 inches – we reckon George will grow up to be a tall young man.

It’s possible that George will one day tower over his great-grandmother too. Queen Elizabeth II is 5 foot 4 inches and is significantly shorter than her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

How much older is Prince George than Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?

As the first-born Cambridge, Prince George is older than his sister and brother.

George is just under two years older than his sister, with 650 days between George and Princess Charlotte, who turns 6 in May.

The seven-year-old is also older than his little brother Prince Louis, who was born on 2nd May, 2015.

There is about four years and nine months between the two Cambridge brothers.

The two boys share a close bond – and clothes apparently – with thrifty mum Kate keeping some of George’s old outfits for her youngest to wear. Royal fans noticed Prince Louis wearing George’s old jumper in a family photo shared last Winter.

As for Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte, the two siblings share a passion for dance. George has weekly ballet lessons, whilst Kate revealed Charlotte ‘loves to dance’ too.