We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It appears the Princess may not have to wait long to welcome her newborn baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Queen’s granddaughter revealed that she is set to be a mother in just “a couple of months’ time”.

This royal news comes after the Queen faced a Covid scare as member of staff tested positive at Balmoral Castle.

Princess Beatrice first revealed her pregnancy in May with a statement from Buckingham Palace, confirming that she and Edoardo were preparing to become parents for the first time, almost a year after their private lockdown wedding.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the special announcement read at the time.

Chatting to Hello! Magazine’s Back to School digital issue, the pregnant princess revealed to Giovanna Fletcher that her due date is just weeks away.

During a chat about her life with dyslexia, Beatrice explained, “My husband’s also dyslexic so we’ll see whether we’re having this conversation in a couple of months’ time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift.”

Beatrice also opened up about helping her five-year-old step-son Christopher with his school work during the pandemic. Edoardo welcomed his little boy, also known as Wolfie, with his ex partner Dara Huang back in 2016.

Even after admitting she was overwhelmed by home-schooling, the Beatrice noted, “I’ve felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us.”

Princess Beatrice and Edo’s baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and the fourth born this year, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank all welcomed little ones in 2021.