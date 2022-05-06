We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has been appointed patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, expanding her royal responsibilities and sharing a sweet video to confirm the news.

Kate has been named patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, as she says that we must all help parents and carers.

The role comes after, the Duchess paid a visit to the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

In other royal news, the Queen is facing fresh disappointment confirming she will miss ALL garden parties this year.

Kate has shown her commitment to philanthropic work by taking over Prince Harry’s patronages for the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League earlier this year.

Despite her busy schedule, as she and her husband, Prince William, are apparently considering Adelaide Cottage as their next home, which is only 10 minutes away from the Queen. The Duchess revealed in a poignant video statement, that she will be taking on a new role.

The mum of three said in a video message, “It’s down to each and every one of us to support parents and carers,” highlighting that she is “extremely proud” to take on her new role.

Video of the Week

The Duchess of Cambridge is well-known for her support in early childhood development, as she passionately added, “No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression” while raising young children.

“The birth of a child is one of life’s greatest gifts. But it can also be one of the most challenging times for many families and one that should not be faced alone.”

The Duchess has prioritised early childhood development in her social activity, and her new patronage was announced during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, which this year focuses on the importance of connection.

The future Queen Consort’s statement continued with, “The past couple of years have reminded us just how much we need each other and how vital our relationships are to our long-term health and happiness. This starts in the very earliest years of our lives, when we need close and continuous care from the people around us to nurture our development and ensure that we get the right start in life.”

Quoting the figures t he Duchess, shared around 20% of women in the UK have had prenatal mental illness, and, “Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence. It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time, so that they’re able to share these feelings without fear of judgement and can access the information, care and support they need to recover.”

Commending Kate’s support the Alliance’s chairman, Luciana Berger, added, “The Duchess’ longstanding dedication to the Early Years and keen interest in mental health marry beautifully with the Alliance’s mission to ensure every mum, baby and family affected by perinatal mental health problems can access the right care and support necessary. We look forward to working with The Duchess to make this goal a reality for all.”

Kate initiated The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last year in order to promote awareness of the importance of early childhood work in order to change society for future generations.

Explaining why it is important to support this cause , the Duchess said, “There is plenty more to be done. And it’s down to each and every one of us to support parents and carers, and all those who are raising children today. Because by ensuring that the next generation of children can thrive, we can help to build a stronger, healthier and more nurturing society which benefits us all.”