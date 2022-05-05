We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Her Majesty the Queen will sadly miss all of the traditional royal garden parties this year, following recent health concerns.

The Queen is facing more disappointing news with Buckingham Palace confirming she will skip her annual summer garden parties this year.

This decision comes after the Queen was forced to also skip the Easter Maundy service for the first time ever, after struggling with mobility issues. It has been reported that she is now using a wheelchair much of the time, amid her ongoing health struggles.

Video of the Week

Every year the Queen usually welcomes up to 30,000 guests for a series of garden parties in Buckingham Palace’s stunning gardens and at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The dates for this year’s gatherings were set for the 11th, 18th and 25th of May. With the final party in Holyroodhouse scheduled for the 29th of June.

Sadly, the Queen will not be in attendance for any of these parties and will instead be represented by members of the Firm.

A Palace spokesperson confirmed the news, stating, “Her Majesty the Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family at this year’s garden parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course.”

Despite facing yet more disappointing news, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are thankfully still going ahead as planned. With preparations for the special Jubilee concert scheduled and a four-day weekend still underway.

It is the Queen’s hope that her Jubilee will bring families together following a difficult few years. However, experts say the special anniversary also acts as a stark reminder that she’s in ‘the last years’ of her reign, as her Majesty is told to ‘pace herself‘.