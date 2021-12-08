We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton attempted to reach out to Meghan Markle following the birth of Lilibet-Diana but it was 'rejected', according to fresh claims.

Kate Middleton is said to have kindly reached out to Meghan Markle following the birth of Lilibet-Diana. but her attempt was ‘rejected’, according to an American reporter.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s attempt to make amends was allegedly denied due to the ongoing rift between the couples.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry makes mental health confession as he hints at ‘celebration’ over leaving royal family.

Kate Middleton is said to have kindly reached out to Meghan Markle following the birth of Lilibet-Diana but her attempt at building bridges was rejected, according to American journalist Kinsey Schofield.

The rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges grew following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview last year which criticised the royal family.

But when Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter, Lilibet-Diana, on the 4th of June, in Santa Barbara, it’s understood that Kate made several attempts to reach out to Meghan by sending her sweet notes and gifts.

But her peace offering was allegedly rejected by Meghan due to the ongoing rift between the royal couples.

Kinsey Schofield, American journalist and host of ToDieFor.com said, “Kate, kind of really aggressively reached out to Meghan after the birth of lily and was denied.

She added, “I had no clue about that but it didn’t surprise me I thought of course Kate did that so sweet.”

Christopher Andersen, an author, and an American journalist agreed and added, “Yeah! She’s very kind person, I mean you always get this from people who have encountered her, worked with her, know her, she’s kind and she gets a bum rap as kind as being a kind of a cold fish.

“I think people think she’s so controlled and frankly, a lot of women have told me they consider it to be awfully thin but she has this little tight group of people around her.”

He continued, “Maybe, a half dozen people at the most, and she doesn’t let people in that much but I think when Lili was born she could connect with Meghan in that way as well.

He added, “Unfortunately nobody in the royal family has met her yet.”

A Royal insider told US Weekly, “Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship.

“The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.”

It’s understood that Meghan and Harry will spend Christmas in America with son Archie, two, and Lilibet, six months, while William, Kate and their children will go to Sandringham to spend Christmas lunch with the Queen.