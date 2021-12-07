Trending:

Prince Harry makes mental health confession as he hints at ‘celebration’ over leaving royal family

    • Prince Harry has hinted that his and Meghan Markle’s royal family exit amid their mental health struggles was a cause for ‘celebration’ for the Sussex family.

    The Duke of Sussex admitted that those who quit their jobs to focus on their mental health should be celebrated, especially after the pandemic left many “stuck” in jobs that “didn’t bring joy”.

    This issue is a personal one for the Prince, as he and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals and moved to LA, stating their mental health as one of the main reasons for the change, with Meghan opening up on her suicidal feelings during her time in the royal family during her chat with Oprah Winfrey

    Prince Harry spoke in a Q/A in his new role as Chief Impact Officer for Mental health company ‘BetterUp’ discussing the rise in job resignations.

    Harry said that resignations are not ‘all bad,’ adding, “In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.

    “Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

    He continued, saying that he wants to see organizations supporting and implementing tools to help employees with their mental wellbeing. 

    Prince Harry has been very open with his own mental health struggles, opening up about his ‘unresolved trauma’ in the documentary The Me You Can’t See.

    In the documentary, he explained that being followed by the press and the death of his mother, Princess Diana, left him traumatized and constantly fearing that “history would repeat itself” with Meghan.

    He said, ‘My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened.’

    Comparing their media attention, he said of Meghan, ‘They’re not going to stop until she dies, it’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life.”

    In their bombshell interview with Oprah back in March, Meghan and Harry delved further into their exit from royal life, revealing that Meghan had actually had suicidal thoughts, and was alleged denied mental health support.

    Prince Harry said he feared for Meghan’s life and both felt their only option was to leave the Firm and start a new life and new careers in the US.