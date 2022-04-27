Kate Middleton’s knicker trick to save her from embarrassment is genius

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s knicker trick to save her from embarrassment has been revealed by a royal styling expert and it’s total genius

Kate Middleton uses clever knicker tricks to avoid getting VPL or having awkward moments in front of the cameras, according to royal experts.

Given that Royal custom dictates that future Queen Consorts wear skirts and gowns of a specific length, Kate’s stylist reportedly incorporates clever means to ensure that Kate’s undergarments don’t draw unwanted attention.

In other royal news, it’s been claimed Prince William may ‘never trust Harry again’ after being ‘deeply let down’.

The Duchess of Cambridge has had so many iconic style moments over the years and it’s been claimed that she uses a clever lingerie trick to keep her from suffering from embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions.

Now, you might be wondering what this must-have secret is. Myka Meier, a royal etiquette specialist, told Fabulous, “The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, relies on strapless and seamless underwear to give a polished look.”

Video of the Week

Strapless shape wear is a royally approved lingerie trick. This type of underwear comes in a number of colours to match a variety of outfits.

Myka explains, “There are a few options to hide bra straps, with one option being a bra that is actually sewn into the piece.”

According to Myka, another underwear fashion tip used by the Duchess is to wear seamless knickers to eliminate the dreaded VPL (visible pant line).

Without needing to wear a full bodysuit, this discreet lingerie hack guarantees that your pants are perfectly hidden. When it comes to underwear, John Lewis is one of Kate’s high street favourites, and their seamless styles are one of the best control underwear.

Since royal ladies are famously known for their conservative fashion sense, they also have weights sewed into the hems of their dresses and skirts to prevent any slips.

Static-generating clothing and body suits make it more difficult for something to fly up. All flyaway gowns will be kept in place with the help of a nylon bodysuit.