Prince William may ‘never trust Harry again’ after being ‘deeply let down’

A royal expert claims that William may never again be able to trust his brother after being ‘deeply let down’ by their bombshell Oprah interview

Royal Author Robert Jobson claims Prince William may never ‘fully trust’ his brother, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan again, after their controversial Oprah interview.

The couple gave the sit-down interview in 2021 after stepping down as senior royals and moving to their new LA home. Among the many revelations to come out of the interview, Harry and Meghan claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family made comments about Archie’s skin colour, and did not provide mental health support to Meghan.

Since then, there have been ongoing reports of a rift between William and Harry. These reports have been reignited once again after Harry had very ‘telling’ reaction to being asked if he missed his brother in a recent interview.

Now in a new book, ‘William at 40’ Jobson hints that we won’t be seeing a reconciliation anytime soon.

Jobson claims that the Oprah interview, which took aim at the Firm, has left William unable to trust his brother.

He wrote, “To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement. He wasn’t sure if he could ever fully trust his brother again.”

Jobson also revealed that Harry’s comments about William and his father Prince Charles, being ‘trapped’ in the institution also left him ‘furious’.

Quoting a former palace figure, Jobson reveals that William “was furious. He thought it was not only bad manners, but frankly bloody rude to make those claims on his behalf, with no authority, and made worse because it was total nonsense”.

Their strained relationship is only set to worsen, as the release of Harry’s tell-all memoir looms. The royal family are said to be ‘despairing’ over its contents, with the Queen herself feeling very anxious.

William and Kate have also been warned of a potential PR crisis that could come as a result of Harry’s ‘wholly truthful’ account.