We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s sweet Mother’s Day post has a hidden reference to her sister Pippa, who has reportedly just welcomed her second child.

Kate Middleton shared two personal snaps as part of an official Kensington Royal Instagram post in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

In the first of these, royal fans were delighted to see the delicious-looking cake that the Duchess of Cambridge’s young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis made for her.

Whilst the first photograph gave a wonderful glimpse at family life for the Cambridges, the second snap included in the post paid tribute to Kate’s mum Carole Middleton.

In the sweet throwback picture, Carole stands outside with a toddler Kate, both smiling happily at the camera. And Carole wasn’t the only Middleton mother celebrated in that post, as it seems as though Kate also subtly referenced her sister Pippa with this family photo.

Whilst Pippa herself isn’t included, Carole appears to be pregnant at the time the picture was taken. Some royal fans were quick to put forward this suggestion, with one writing: ‘Awww and looks like Carole is pregnant with Pippa here❤️❤️❤️ ‘

Whilst another wished all three Middleton mothers a Happy Mother’s Day: ‘Awwww how cute!!! Well done kids! The cake looks beautiful 😍😍😍 thank you for this KP! Happy Mother’s Day to Carole Middleton and her lovely daughters ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ‘

This heartwarming photograph is made all the more significant following reports yesterday that Pippa has given birth to her second child. She and her husband James Matthews are already proud parents to son Arthur. It’s been suggested that they have named their new daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane.

Video of the Week

The choice of ‘Elizabeth’ as a middle name could not only be seen as a lovely tribute to the Queen, but to their baby girl’s aunt and cousin too. Kate Middleton’s middle name is Elizabeth, whilst Princess Charlotte’s middle names are Elizabeth Diana, also honoring her late grandmother Princess Diana.

We can’t wait to see the royal cousins reunited later this year!