Prince Harry made a heartbreaking Mother’s Day gesture to Princess Diana from America

Prince Harry made a poignant gesture to his late mother, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day.

Prince Harry did something special in honour of his mother, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day.

Harry was not in the UK for Mothering Sunday, but made sure to arrange a tribute to his late mum.

This royal news comes after the Cambridge children made handmade cards for their ‘Granny Diana’.

Despite not being in the UK, Prince Harry made sure that he did something special for his mum.

Harry’s spokesperson confirmed that flowers had been laid on Princess Diana’s grave, on behalf of the Duke of Sussex.

Princess Diana died in 1997 when Prince Harry was just 12 years old.

She is buried on the Spencer family estate, on an island in the middle of a lake in the grounds of Althorp House – her childhood home.

Prince Harry is now living in his new LA home with wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie. The couple are set to welcome a baby girl in the summer.

Harry and Meghan caused shockwaves with their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Harry admitted that his relationships with brother Prince William and father Prince Charles are now distanced.

He also shared that he and Meghan lived off the money he inherited from Princess Diana when they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals last year.

Harry’s royal relatives were forced to respond after allegations of a racist comment about the colour of baby Archie’s skin tone were made.

Meghan claimed that a member of the Royal Family expressed ‘concern’ about ‘how dark’ his skin would be, before he was born. Oprah later confirmed that the comment wasn’t made by the Queen or Prince Philip.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

“They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?,” Oprah later asked.

“If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one,” Meghan responded.

Meghan also confessed to facing dark times with her mental health during her time in the family, claiming that she reached out to The Firm about feeling suicidal but didn’t receive any support.

Prince William stepped out for a public engagement at a school in East London last week, where he was asked if he had spoken to Prince Harry.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet but I plan to,” he said of his brother, before adding that the royals are “very much not a racist family”.