Lady Amelia Spencer has revealed plans to marry her fiancé Greg Mallett at Princess Diana‘s former childhood home.

The youngster was only five when Diana, Princess of Wales died.

Princess Diana’s niece has revealed she has talked about getting married at Althorp House – which is the residential home of her father Charles Spencer.

Charles inherited Althorp House from his father and continues to live at the Northamptonshire estate with his wife Karen and their eight-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer who is the younger half-sister of Amelia.

He recently shared a glorious photo showing the grounds in all their beauty.

Amelia, who got engaged to her boyfriend last summer, had admitted Diana’s former home, could be the perfect venue for their wedding plans.

“It’s our family home, it’s beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there,” she told Tatler magazine in her first-ever joint interview with her twin sister Lady Eliza.

The pair also have a brother Louis, 26, and a sister Kitty, 30 plus half-sister Lady Lara, 14 and a half brother Honourable Edmund, 17.

But Amelia admitted another childhood home was also pulling at her heartstrings. “Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it here, too.”

French-born Greg popped the question to Amelia at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa, where he had arranged for rose petals and champagne to be set up in their room.

Speaking about her engagement last year, Amelia confessed, “The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life! He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Gregg handed Amelia a big pink box which contained eight smaller boxes inside and within each box was a photograph of a ‘first time’. The final box contained a note instead of a picture that read, ‘But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed.’ And as Amelia read the note Gregg dropped to one knee with a ring.