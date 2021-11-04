We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lady Louise Windsor’s life could be about to change forever next week and it’s all thanks to her proud grandmother the Queen.

Lady Louise Windsor will turn 18 on Monday 8th November and she has a major decision to make when it comes to her royal future.

Upon her milestone birthday, she could decide to start using the title ‘Princess’, which she’s understood to be entitled to as the daughter of the Queen’s son.

This royal news comes as Prince Charles met Leonardo DiCaprio and fans are obsessed with the pictures .

Lady Louise Windsor is one of the most popular members of The Firm and one of the Queen’s treasured grandchildren. Though she largely remains out of the royal spotlight, Louise often attends family events like Trooping the Colour and is known for carriage driving – a hobby Prince Philip also loved. On Monday 8th November Louise will celebrate her 18th birthday and whilst this is a milestone for any teenager, it has special significance thanks to Her Majesty.

Buckingham Palace previously released a statement declaring that any children of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, would be styled as the children of an Earl. However, letters patent issued in 1917 which still remain in force today, state that a princely status and the style of Royal Highness, is assigned to all male-line grandchildren of a monarch.

As the granddaughter of the Queen via her son Edward, this means Lady Louise could technically choose to use the title HRH Princess Louise when she’s 18. This is a decision her parents Edward and Sophie left for their children to make themselves.

Speaking to The Sunday Times earlier this year, Sophie explained, “We try to educate them with the understanding that they will most likely have to work for a living.”

“That is why we made the decision not to use HRH titles,” she continued. “They have them and can decide to use them after 18, but I think it is very unlikely.”

However, even if Louise opts to remain a Lady rather than a Princess, things could still change hugely for her after she turns 18. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are both non-working royals, unlike Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, but they also have a number of important ambassadorship and patronage roles.

Eugenie took on a new patronage last year, as she became royal Patron of Scoliosis Association UK, whilst her sister Beatrice is Patron of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Just like her cousins, as an adult Lady Louise could choose to take on more royal responsibilities whilst remaining a non-working royal.

Already this year, she’s made her television interview debut as she opened up in the recent Prince Philip BBC documentary. During this heartfelt appearance, the teenage royal opened up about her incredible bond with her late grandfather and how she took part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award partly in tribute to him.

“There was certainly an element of making my grandfather proud and honouring him by taking part in the award that has been so much of his life’s work. I definitely hope I have made him proud,” Lady Louise declared.