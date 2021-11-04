Trending:

Prince Charles met Leonardo DiCaprio and fans are obsessed with the pictures

What a duo!
Naomi Jamieson Naomi Jamieson
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Prince Charles met Leonardo DiCaprio while attending Stella McCartney’s COP26 exhibition and fans are loving Leo’s reaction.

    The future King and the Oscar-winning actor were spotted talking while at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow, at Stella’s sustainable fashion exhibition. Both men are very passionate about combatting climate change and the Queen expressed her pride and thanked Prince Charles for his environmental work in her touching speech at COP26 this week. 

    Prince Charles, Prince of Wales speaks to Leonardo DiCaprio as he views a fashion installation by designer Stella McCartney, at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, during the Cop26 summit being held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) on November 3, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland

    Charles, who is first in the royal line of succession, has previously opened up about his heartbreak over his grandson, Prince George’s dangerous future. He has also started a new campaign with TV chef Jamie Oliver, called Food For The Future.

    Meanwhile Leo is a passionate campaigner for environmental issues and was appointed as a United Nation representative for climate change.

    In photos of Charles and Leo taken at the event, the two appear to be enjoying their conversation together, but fans are all saying the same thing about Leo’s reaction to his new royal friend. 

    One of the pictures was posted to the Official Clarence House Instagram and shows Leonardo smiling while chatting away to Charles. 

    The caption read, “Designer @StellaMcCartney was showcasing a sustainable fashion installation at @kelvingrove_artgallery today. The Prince of Wales was introduced to actor and environment advocate @leonardodicaprio, who was also visiting the installation.”

    Fans flocked to the comment section to point out how happy Leonardo looks to be meeting royalty. 

    “Leo is fangirling 😂,” one penned. 

    Another wrote, “Love Leo’s face here. He looks like the one who’s star-struck!”

    A third said, “What a conversation that would’ve been!”

    And a fourth remarked, “So glad to see Mr. Leonardo DiCaprio with the Prince of Wales. Both seem very authentic in their advocacy for climate change and the environment👏👏👏.”

    Latest Stories