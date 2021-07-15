We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle fans claimed the Duchess named her new Netflix animated series Pearl after herself - here’s the detail you missed.

Meghan Markle fans have claimed the Duchess has named her new Netflix animated series Pearl after herself.

The Duchess of Sussex has announced that she is producing a new TV series but fans think it has even more of a personal touch.

This royal news comes as its revealed Prince Harry has a habit that drives wife Meghan Markle up the wall – and it runs in the family.

Meghan Markle fans claim the Duchess could have taken inspiration from herself as she reveals she’s the producer of the new Netflix animated series Pearl.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the new project, in which she is teaming up with David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, and Amanda Rynda, with her fans on her on the Archewell website.

In the news section, Meghan announced, ‘Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.’

But eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the TV series title Pearl has some personal meaning to Meghan.

And the theory comes from the fact that Meghan’s name means pearl.

According to the website thebump.com, “Meghan is a girl’s name meaning ‘pearl’ that is related to the Greek name Margaret and the Welsh name Megan.’

And fans have started to speculate that she named the production after herself – taking inspiration from her own life journey.

One fan tweeted, ‘Did you know that Meghan’s name means ‘pearl’ in Welsh and Irish?’

Another shared a screenshot from thebump.com which explained the connection between “pearl” and “Meghan” and wrote the words ‘her mind’ next to a heart-eyed emoji.

And a third fan pointed out, ‘Read someone saying Meghan means Pearl in Welsh and Greek… and I also think she’s inspired by her 11-year-old self. What an imagination!’

It comes after it was reported that Harry and Meghan were set to face a fresh hurdle with their LA careers.

Speaking at UN Woman in 2015 – marking the 20th anniversary of the Beijing women’s conference – former Suits actress, Meghan explained how she has ‘accidentally become a female advocate’.

She said, “My 11-year-old self worked out that if I really wanted someone to hear, well then I should write a letter to the first lady. So off I went scribbling away to our first lady at the time, Hillary Clinton.”

And working alongside David Furnish has close links with her husband Prince Harry as he is the husband of Elton John who is a close family friend and godfather of brothers Prince Harry and Prince William.

Speaking of his upcoming venture with the Duchess, David, who was a producer on Rocketman movie and Gnomeo & Juliet said, “Meghan. . . and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages.”

The Netflix slate says Pearl is a ‘working title’ so it could end up being called something completely different! Watch this space…