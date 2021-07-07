We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry's habit that drives Meghan Markle up the wall has been revealed - and it looks like his father Prince Charles could be to blame.

Prince Harry has a habit that drives his wife Meghan Markle up the wall.

The Duke of Sussex has admitted he is obsessed with turning all of the lights out at home.

Prince Harry has revealed a habit that his wife Meghan Markle thinks is odd and his father Prince Charles is to blame for passing it on.

While it’s claimed Prince Charles may ‘never forgive’ Prince Harry for his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, there’s something he’s doing that’s irritating his wife on a daily basis.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently announced his new job as Chief Impact Officer at a US start-up company, has certainly been making an impact at home, with his household habits.

Harry, 36, previously shared his lightswitch obsession with viewers of a BBC documentary titled, Prince, Son, and Heir: Charles at 70, and in doing so he revealed how his wife had questioned his actions.

Speaking in the documentary, Harry said the odd habit had originated from his father Prince Charles. He explained, “He’s a stickler for turning lights off. And that’s now something that I’m obsessed with as well, which is insane because actually, my wife goes ‘Well, why turn the lights off? You know it’s dark’.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have two children, son Archie, two and daughter Lilibet Diana, aged one month, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary after meeting in 2016.

Harry continued to explain his reasoning for switching off the lights. He said, “I go ‘we only need one light, we don’t need like six’, and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit, and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do. And I think that’s one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us.”

But he’s not the only one, his brother Prince William added, “I know I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now which is terrible.” And earlier this week the Queen gave a sign that son Prince Charles has been giving her environmental advice too.

And it’s not just saving energy that Prince Charles has passed down to his boys – Prince Harry even admitted going out of his way as a child to pick up litter.

“I used to get taken the mickey out of at school for just picking up rubbish,” Harry admitted.

“I don’t go consciously looking for it. When you go for walks anywhere, if you see something, it stands out, you pick it up. It’s like I’ve literally done this because I’m programmed to do it because my father did it. Actually, we should all be doing it.”