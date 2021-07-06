We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing a fresh hurdle when it comes to further launching their careers in LA – where they now live with their two children.

The couple, who stepped back as senior royals from the royal family last March, has been working to establish themselves in America without using their role as royals.

And after Meghan published her debut children’s book, The Bench, the two of them are still reportedly battling to get sole rights to use the Archewell brand they’ve been busy building.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set up Archewell – the name of their entertainment and charity empire – in a bid to help them become established as a brand.

But in order for them to protect the name and its use, the couple applied to have the fundraising side of the company, Archewell Foundation and podcast business Archewell Audio, protected by company law in America.

In doing so they had to file off documents to the US Patent and Trademark Office asking for the sole use of the terms.

But according to the Daily Mail they’ve been told that the applications need clarification if they are to be made law and time is ticking for them to respond.

Prince Harry and Meghan had originally said the company was for the ‘creation, development, production and distribution of podcasts, audio programmes, music and audio books.’ But the US Patent and Trademark Office asked that the ‘Applicant must clarify that these are entertainment-based services.’

Their application also said the firm would create, ‘live podcast performances, live stage performances, live music performances, and live audio-book readings’. But the office asked for further clarifications. It added, ‘Applicant must clarify these are entertainment-based services’, as well as ‘specify the nature of the ‘live stage performances’.’

Meanwhile, it’s understood that Trademark lawyers have also asked the Sussexes’ legal team to define the kind of web apps they wish to provide through Archewell Foundation.

And Harry and Meghan, who have two-year-old son Archie, have just welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, and have been given six months from the date of 25th of June to respond to the requests or face both applications being scrapped.

Prince Harry is involved with organisations such as Invictus Games but Archewell Foundation is their own project.

The couple is said to have hired podcast producer Rebecca Sananes as head of audio, according to reports by Variety. Rebecca is said to be coming over from Vox Media where she’s the lead producer for award-winning podcast “Pivot” but built her career in public radio

Rebecca confirmed the move on her LinkedIn, ‘I am thrilled and humbled to be joining Archewell as the Head of Audio overseeing the creative partnership between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Spotify!’

Let’s hope Harry and Meghan can sort out the minor setback once and for all.