We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle is said to be ‘so upset’ over the backlash she got from her appearance on The Ellen Show that she’s gone into hiding, according to a royal expert.

It’s claimed Meghan Markle is “so upset’ over the backlash she got from her appearance on The Ellen Show that she’s ‘taken to indoors’.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be feeling down after the public failed to see her fun side.

This royal news comes as the Royal Family set to break special Christmas tradition for this sad reason.

Meghan Markle is understood to have ‘taken to indoors’ following her surprise appearance on The Ellen Show after receiving a backlash from the public.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to not be going out as much now since her latest TV appearance, according to a royal expert who claims it didn’t provoke the reaction she was hoping for.

Royal expert Neil Sean addressed the matter on his YouTube channel, telling viewers, “Meghan is apparently taken to indoors as we say over here in the UK because she’s so upset about the backlash she received after appearing on the show.

“Even Prince Harry thought this was a good idea to show her fun side. Perhaps they should have gone on together, how fun that would have been.”

He continued, “Sadly for Meghan, it didn’t come out that way. She could have said no to the pranks and just plugged The Bench and talk briefly about her life. But fear not, Meghan will be back in 2022 looking for another option to rebrand and reconnect.”

During her debut on The Ellen Show last month Meghan, 40, took part in a series of pranks that saw her go under the instruction of Ellen DeGeneres to carry out embarrassing tasks in front of unsuspecting stallholders.

Wearing a hidden earpiece, Meghan, who is mum to Archie, two, and Lilibet Diana, six months, was encouraged by the talk show host to eat tortilla crisp like a chipmunk, refer to herself as mummy, tell jokes and hold a crystal up to her head.

You can watch a clip of her pranking members of the public below…

But despite some fans welcoming seeing Meghan in this humourous way, royal expert Neil Sean has claimed Meghan is ‘upset’ following the recent backlash on her appearance.

One fan praised Meghan for portraying her normal self, and wrote, ‘Could you imagine the Duchess of Cambridge doing this? Nope, me neither.’

One fan wrote, ‘This is just embarrassing. Shows to me that MM seems to think it was good fun but didn’t notice what Ellen was doing to her. This urge to be liked and famous seems to have clouded her judgement. I find it such a shame.’

Another fan put, ‘What a mockery. This is embarrassing on so many levels. She married a Prince. I’m all about them living the life they want, but respect for his family is necessary. Diana was a Royal Rebel, but maintained dignity and class.’

And a third unhappy follower added, ‘She went from regal royalty to doing prank videos on Ellen.’

They are expected to spend Christmas at home in LA rather than join the Queen at Sandringham.