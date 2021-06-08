We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle's narration of her new children's book The Bench is so sweet you've just got to hear it.

The Duchess of Sussex has decided to read the book herself and it’s simply divine.

This royal news comes as Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle breaks his silence following the birth of his granddaughter Lilibet Diana

Meghan Markle can be heard reading her first-ever published children’s book on the audio version of the publication.

The Duchess of Sussex released the book on 8th June and aside from the hardback copies of the book, which she gave signed copies to her closest friends including photographer Gray Malin, Meghan has personally recorded the audiobook.

Meghan Markle’s narration of The Bench can be heard as a snippet on Amazon or via the Audible website and within it, she reveals that the book reading is carried out by none other than herself.

Meghan, who is one step closer to taking Prince Harry’s surname, can be heard saying the introduction, “Listening library presents The Bench, by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Read by the author.” And a clip uploaded to Youtube you can hear Meghan read a passage, she says, “This is your bench where life will begin. For you and our son, our baby, our kin.”

Her American accent can be heard, and the intro is accompanied by some piano music, which softly plays in the background during the reading and fades out afterward.

But fans are torn on the new project. The book, which failed to make the bestseller list on its first day of release.

And it has already got mixed reviews from fans – with more than half giving it five-star reviews and just under half giving it a one-star review. One happy customer wrote, ‘Simple and beautifully written … lovely illustrations – children will love as much as parents … brought tears to my eyes. A new standard baby gift for me. Please do write one for a daughter.’

Another put, ‘Loved the book. Can’t wait for the next chapter on moms and daughters’ and a third added, ‘Received our kindle copy this morning (hardback due tomorrow), it’s a sweet story with beautiful illustrations, read it to my near 2year old & he sat quietly (v rare) & loved the pictures. It’s a beautiful sentimental children’s story, well done Meghan❤️’

But others were critical of its length, the ‘bad use of grammar’ and for being ‘overly sentimental’.

Meanwhile, it’s not just Meghan and Harry’s son Archie, two, that makes an appearance in the book, it’s understood that there’s a nod to daughter Lilibet Diana in the story. In The Bench’s final illustration features a ginger-haired man helping a young boy feed chickens while a dark-haired woman stands in a garden cradling a baby – possibly a nod to Lili.

As we know that Prince Harry and Meghan’s LA home has a chicken coop, called ‘Chick Inn’ as it appeared in Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.