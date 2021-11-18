We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has recorded an interview on the Ellen Show - and she reveals baby Lilibet has reached this nightmare milestone.

Meghan Markle has recorded an interview with Ellen DeGeneres for the Ellen Show as first-look teaser is released.

The Duchess of Sussex will make her first TV interview since the birth of her daughter and she tells viewers baby Lilibet Diana has reached this nightmare milestone.

Meghan Markle is set to make a surprise appearance on the Ellen Show today after a first-look teaser of the interview is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex makes her first return to the Warner Bros. lot – as she headed into the studios for the interview, which is a familiar location as she used to attend auditions on-site when she worked as an actress.

A teaser clip for the show which is due to be aired today (Thursday 18th November), shows Meghan wearing a white long-sleeved top with cut-out detail and black trousers with her hair down in glossy long waves.

Meghan revealed the unusual way she would get in and out of her old Ford Explorer Sports car.

Ellen said, “Your car was a very special car,” Ellen said.

Meghan replied, “At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side… so I would crawl in the trunk and climb over my seats to get in and out… it was not ideal.”

“Did anyone ever see you?” Ellen asked.

Meghan responded, “I would play it off, just looking for my highlighters for my script… and then climb in.”

You can watch the teaser clip below….

Meghan’s appearance on the Ellen Show marks her first TV interview since the explosive Prince Harry and Meghan Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duchess, who has son Archie, two and five-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana, with husband Prince Harry has opened up on a nightmare milestone that her daughter has reached.

According to People, Meghan jokes to Ellen that she is looking for ‘anything to relieve’ her daughter’s teething struggles, to which the TV host jokingly responds: ‘Tequila, anything.’

Meghan – who has been close friends with Ellen for years after a chance meeting at a dog shelter in Los Angeles – then quipped, ‘That’s Auntie Ellen for you!’ prompting the talk show host to admit, ‘That’s why I don’t have kids.’

The Ellen DeGeneres Show tweeted, ‘A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow.’

And fans are delighted, one fan tweeted, ‘Love that Meghan gets to control her life again. She’s moved on and is building brand Archewell.’

Another fan put, ‘Oh, now we get to see the Meghan that people knew before life in the UK……’

And a third fan added, ‘Oh this is brilliant! The Duchess of Sussex deserves so much love and respect. She stood up and said hell you won’t silence me and both her and Harry literally put their lives on the line for their beliefs. That is NOT easy! Thank you for giving her the space she deserves!’

Meghan recently exuded A-list status in a red carpet outing with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan set up a new life for themselves living over in LA, after stepping back as senior working members of the royal family.

Ellen is said to have bought a $49 million estate in Montecito near Prince Harry and Meghan’s home but it’s unclear whether the talk show host has met Lilibet in person yet.

But she previously revealed in her show that she spent time with baby Archie during a trip to the UK in 2019 while spending time with the Sussexes.